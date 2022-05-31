American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

