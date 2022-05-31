Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 113.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at $2,747,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 838,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

