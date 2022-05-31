Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

