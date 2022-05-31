Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Kevin L. Swartz Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Swartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ATLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,671. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
