AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. 758,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.