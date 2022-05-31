Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.70 Million

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to announce $120.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.90 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $101.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $500.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $530.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.21 million, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $581.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

