AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

