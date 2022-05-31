AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “
Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmpliTech Group (AMPG)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmpliTech Group (AMPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.