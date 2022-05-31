Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

AMPL stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 51,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,014. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $4,987,000. Yale University bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

