Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Amundi has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $90.53.
About Amundi (Get Rating)
