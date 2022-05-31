Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

