Analysts Anticipate 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). 22nd Century Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 16,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.02. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

