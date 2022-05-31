Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,483. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 80.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,054,657 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 103,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 406,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

