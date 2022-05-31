Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.17 Million

Brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will announce $83.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.03 million. CareDx posted sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $340.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $345.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $388.38 million, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $392.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $985,141. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.