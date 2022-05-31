Analysts Anticipate Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Clearway Energy also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,069.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

