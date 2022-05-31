Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

LAC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 282,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,379. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

