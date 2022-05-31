Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.49 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to report $135.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.20 million. NovoCure posted sales of $133.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $551.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.02 million to $559.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $594.91 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $626.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

