Analysts Anticipate Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.94. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

