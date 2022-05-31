Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $9.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $50.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.43 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTL opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

