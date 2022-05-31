Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.82 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

SBUX opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

