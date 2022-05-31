Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,103. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $599.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

