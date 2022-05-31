Analysts Anticipate W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will report $333.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.31 million. W. P. Carey posted sales of $319.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

