Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $17.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.27 billion and the highest is $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $20.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $84.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

