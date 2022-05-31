Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.30. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

