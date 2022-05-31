Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

ALGM stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

