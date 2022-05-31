Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($0.12). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.20) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($3.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. 22,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,240. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

