Analysts Expect Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assertio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Assertio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assertio.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 36,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,750. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $138.11 million, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.