Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.74 million. Cryoport reported sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $262.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $264.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $316.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $352.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cryoport by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cryoport by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of CYRX opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

