Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 774,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,252,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 257,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SOLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

