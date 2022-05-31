Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 774,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,252,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 257,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
SOLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.95.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
