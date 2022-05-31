Analysts Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Foghorn Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

