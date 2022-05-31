Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

KDP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.