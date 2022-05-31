Analysts Expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.33). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.