Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $414.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $742,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,825,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $689,549. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

