Analysts’ New Coverage for May 31st (AAVMY, ACU, ADSE, ADXS, AKBA, ATHX, AUST, BLCO, CETX, CME)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 31st:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.