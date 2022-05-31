Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intact Financial (IFCZF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS: IFCZF) recently:

5/13/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$210.00.

5/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00.

5/11/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$217.00 to C$206.00.

5/11/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00.

5/11/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00.

5/5/2022 – Intact Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

