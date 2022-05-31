Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chimerix (CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Chimerix had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Chimerix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

5/16/2022 – Chimerix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/16/2022 – Chimerix had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Chimerix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

4/16/2022 – Chimerix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2022 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CMRX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,581. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Chimerix Inc alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.