Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for goeasy (EHMEF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS: EHMEF) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00.

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00.

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$220.00 to C$155.00.

4/29/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00.

4/28/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$200.00 to C$190.00.

4/26/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.

Shares of EHMEF stock remained flat at $$84.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

