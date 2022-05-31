Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA):
- 5/24/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $37.00 to $34.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “
- 4/5/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “
- 4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSHA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 4,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,014. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
