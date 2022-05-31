Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA):

5/24/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $37.00 to $34.00.

4/6/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

4/5/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 4,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,014. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies Inc alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.