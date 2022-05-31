Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,586.67

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,586.67 ($45.38).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,905 ($49.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($63.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,739.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,443.65.
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
