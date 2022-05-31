Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,586.67

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,586.67 ($45.38).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,905 ($49.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($63.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,739.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,443.65.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($49.58), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,029,490.13).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.