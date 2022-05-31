Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $36.82

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after buying an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,884 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,797,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOS stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

