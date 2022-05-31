Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) PT at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
ESMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.
In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
