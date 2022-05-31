Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) PT at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

ESMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

