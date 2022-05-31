Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $55.63

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

