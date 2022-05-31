Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price at $28.75

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $3,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STER opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

