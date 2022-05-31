Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 31st (AUGX, AVAH, AVDX, BANF, BCH, BIOR, J, MP, NXT, SBRY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 31st:

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond. Biora Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Progenity Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

