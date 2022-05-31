Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) recently:

5/25/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

5/11/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $101.00 to $70.00.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,233. The company has a market cap of $812.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

