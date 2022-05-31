Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Luna Innovations (LUNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) recently:

5/27/2022 – Luna Innovations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

5/26/2022 – Luna Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

5/23/2022 – Luna Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Luna Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.28. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 224.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

