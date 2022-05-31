Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE: HOT.UN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.44 million and a PE ratio of -36.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

