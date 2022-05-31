Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE: HOT.UN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.
HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.44 million and a PE ratio of -36.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.
