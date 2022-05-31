Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. "

4/14/2022 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 145,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

