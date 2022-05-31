Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CompoSecure (CMPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO) recently:

5/25/2022 – CompoSecure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

5/24/2022 – CompoSecure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

5/10/2022 – CompoSecure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

5/10/2022 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,827,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,848,646.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 845,890 shares of company stock worth $6,087,239 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

