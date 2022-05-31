Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/16/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €132.00 ($141.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €146.00 ($156.99) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – SAP was given a new €132.00 ($141.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €128.00 ($137.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/22/2022 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/22/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($155.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/13/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR SAP traded up €1.13 ($1.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €95.12 ($102.28). 1,423,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of €86.81 ($93.34) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.25.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

