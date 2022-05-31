Analyzing Candel Therapeutics (CADL) & Its Rivals

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Candel Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Candel Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 -$36.12 million -1.89 Candel Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.04

Candel Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics Competitors 1675 5790 11424 210 2.53

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 260.70%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 110.32%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics competitors beat Candel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

